Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team defeats Delbarton in overtime

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Junior Tyler Juhlin scored his third goal of the game with 2:08 remaining in overtime to give the Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team an 11-10 victory over Delbarton at Cocoziello Field in Morris Township on Thursday, May 11. It was Delbarton’s first loss of the season against a New Jersey opponent this season. The victory also secured at least a tie for the championship in the rugged NJILL-Fitch/Pitt Division.

Trailing 10-8 in the fourth quarter, Juhlin scored an unassisted goal with 6:31 left to make it 10-9, and then junior Luke Knezovic took a pass from senior Matthew Pepe and scored with 1:07 left to send the match into overtime.

“Our defense has been playing great all season,” said Juhlin. “This is the first time our offense has to help our defense.”

The Pirate defense has not allowed more than six goals all season in any previous game and averaged giving up just 3.0 goals against average.

Junior Adam Angel also played great in goal with 12 saves, including one with :01 left in regulation and another with 2:53 left in overtime. Angel said after the game, “Down 10-8 we knew we would come back. We knew it was going to be a close game, but we fought through it and we finished it. We just try to play our game every time out and it doesn’t matter who we are playing.”

Juhlin finished with three goals and two assists while Knezovic also scored three goals and had two assists. Pepe had two goals while senior Michael Dunleavy and juniors Brad Schuster and Jordan Lugo each scored a goal.

Earlier in the week, the Pirates hosted Livingston at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field and defeated them 13-3. Schuster led the scoring with four goals while the following players each scored one goal: seniors Mason Mac, Lugo and Pepe; juniors Christian Schweiger, Knezovic, Luigi Pantano, Teddy Coyle and sophomores Nolan Sabel and Joe DelMauro.

On Saturday, May 13, the Pirates traveled to Malvern Prep in Pennsylvania and dropped a 12-5 decision for their first loss of the season. Schuster scored two goals while Dunleavy, Pepe, and Juhlin each scored one goal. SHP moved to a 16-1 record on the season.