Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team enjoys perfect week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team went 3-0 last week to improve their record to 7-2 on the season.

On Tuesday, April 19, the Pirates hosted Glen Ridge at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field and defeated the Ridgers 14-0. Senior Max Racich led the scoring with six goals and one assist, while senior Matt Wrede dished out seven assists. Sophomore Christian Schweiger and senior James Bailey each scored two goals with one assist, while senior Billy Black scored two goals. Sophomore Tyler Juhlin and senior Vincent Freijomil each scored one goal. Senior Will Giarrusso won eight of nine faceoffs, and sophomore Luigi Pantano won three of four faceoffs.

Following the game, Racich said, “Our offense was clicking in the first half, and we made the most of our opportunities.”

Wrede added, “I was looking for the open man and I was just lucky today. It was the most assists I have ever had in a single game.”

The next day, the Pirates hosted West Essex and defeated the Knights 14-6. Racich led the scoring with five goals, while Wrede scored three goals with one assist. Seniors Quinn Spillett and JP Meyo each scored two goals, while Bailey and junior Brody Davis each scored one goal. Giarrusso won nine of 20 faceoffs. Senior John “Jaz” Zanelli had nine saves.

On Saturday, April 23, the Pirates hosted Bernards and defeated the Mountaineers 14-1. Schweiger and Giarrusso each scored three goals, and Giarrusso also won eight of 15 faceoffs. Spillett and Wrede scored two goals apiece, while Wrede dished out three assists. Racich, Meyo, junior Elijah Rippey, and junior Aidan Donovan each scored one goal. Zanelli had three saves, while senior Jake Small had four saves.