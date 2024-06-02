Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team extends win streak to four games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won three matches last week to extend its winning streak to four and improve to 13-6.

The Pirates defeated Columbia, 16-7. Tuesday, May 21, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. Seniors Brad Schuster and Tyler Juhlin, and sophomore Owen Dunleavy each scored two goals to lead the team. Lucas Angel, a sophomore, won 11 of 15 faceoffs, while junior Teddy Coyle won nine of 11 faceoffs.

The Pirates hosted Camden Catholic in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state tournament on Thursday, May 23, and won, 21-0. Junior Nolan Sabel scored three goals to lead the scoring, as 19 different Pirates scored a goal. Juhlin had three assists, while freshman Jack Merklinger had one goal and three assists. Junior Cooper Stahley picked up six ground balls. Seton Hall was scheduled to host St. Augustine in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, May 29, after press time.

On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, May 25, the Pirates traveled to Peapack-Gladstone to take on Gill St. Bernard’s School in their final regular-season game and won, 12-5. Junior Joe DelMauro and Juhlin each scored three goals to lead the team, while junior Charlie Killen scored two goals. Sabel had four assists and added one goal. Coyle won 10 of 15 faceoffs.

The following SHP players have earned all–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches:

First team

Nolan Sabel, junior attack.

Tyler Juhlin, senior attack.

Christian Schweiger, senior midfielder.

Luke Knezovic, senior midfielder.

Adam Angel, senior goalie.

Luigi Pantano, senior faceoff.

Second team

Patrick Quinn, senior long stick middle.

Michael Clifford, junior defense.

Conor Keenan, junior goalie.

Honorable mention