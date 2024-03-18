Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team features players committed to colleges

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team is getting ready for its season.

The Pirates last season finished 19-2 overall after falling to Delbarton, 10-9, in triple-overtime in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state championship game. They also captured their 10th consecutive Essex County Tournament championship.

The following are SHP lacrosse players who have made their collegiate commitments:

Seniors

Colin Giarrusso (Scranton)

Patrick Quinn (Drexel)

Charlie Hodulick (Washington & Lee)

Brad Schuster (Utah)

Christian Schweiger (Air Force)

Will Schlageter (Marquette)

Alex Andia (Holy Cross)

Adam Angel (Manhattan)

Jonah Choi (St. John’s)

Tyler Juhlin (Dartmouth)

Luke Knezovic (Colgate)

Joseph Slingerland (Catholic)

Luigi Pantano (Stevens Institute)

Hudson Rocheville (Stevens Institute)

Finn McNany (Dartmouth)

Lucas Kopp (Bentley)

AJ Bicksler (Rochester, for football)

Juniors

Nolan Sabel (Villanova)

Joe DelMauro (Utah)

Clark Rich (Lehigh)

Graham Coakley (Colgate)

