Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team features players committed to colleges

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team is getting ready for its season.
The Pirates last season finished 19-2 overall after falling to Delbarton, 10-9, in triple-overtime in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state championship game. They also captured their 10th consecutive Essex County Tournament championship.
The following are SHP lacrosse players who have made their collegiate commitments:
Seniors
- Colin Giarrusso (Scranton)
- Patrick Quinn (Drexel)
- Charlie Hodulick (Washington & Lee)
- Brad Schuster (Utah)
- Christian Schweiger (Air Force)
- Will Schlageter (Marquette)
- Alex Andia (Holy Cross)
- Adam Angel (Manhattan)
- Jonah Choi (St. John’s)
- Tyler Juhlin (Dartmouth)
- Luke Knezovic (Colgate)
- Joseph Slingerland (Catholic)
- Luigi Pantano (Stevens Institute)
- Hudson Rocheville (Stevens Institute)
- Finn McNany (Dartmouth)
- Lucas Kopp (Bentley)
- AJ Bicksler (Rochester, for football)
Juniors
- Nolan Sabel (Villanova)
- Joe DelMauro (Utah)
- Clark Rich (Lehigh)
- Graham Coakley (Colgate)
Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep