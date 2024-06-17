Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team finishes as Non-Public ‘A’ state runner-up

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team dropped a 13-8 decision to Don Bosco Prep in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state final at Alumni Stadium on the campus of Kean University in Union on Thursday, June 6.
The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter on an unassisted goal by senior Luke Knezovic with 6:54 left and a goal by senior Christian Schweiger, assisted by junior Jack Elfstrum with 5:05 remaining. Don Bosco tied the score at 2-2 with goals late in the quarter. Seton Hall took a 5-3 lead into halftime with three goals in the second quarter to Don Bosco’s one goal. Senior Tyler Juhlin scored on an assist by junior Nolan Sabel with 8:18 left, Juhlin scored an unassisted goal with 5:14 left, and junior Joe DelMauro scored with 3:38 left on an assist by Juhlin.
Don Bosco scored five consecutive goals to take an 8-5 lead in the third quarter, before junior Clark Rich scored with :35 left on an assist by Sabel and Juhlin scored with :19 left on another assist by Sabel to cut the Ironmen lead to 8-7 after three quarters. Don Bosco scored three goals to take an 11-7 lead in the fourth quarter, before Juhlin scored an unassisted goal with 8:12 left. Don Bosco scored the final two goals to make the final 13-8.
Summing up the season, senior Luigi Pantano said, “We had a rough start to the season going 2-5 and we expected a lot more. The adversity really helped us the rest of the season as we went on on a run, winning 13 of our 15 matches””
The Pirates finished the season with a 15-7 overall record, including winning the Essex County Tournament title for the 11th straight year.
SHP players:
New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association All State:
First team
- Michael Clifford, junior defense.
- Tyler Juhlin, senior attack.
- Christian Schweiger, senior midfielder.
Second team
- Adam Angel, senior goalie.
- Luigi Pantano, senior specialist.
- Nolan Sabel, junior attack.
- Luke Knezovic, senior midfielder.
Third team
- Conor Keenan, junior goalie.
- Patrick Quinn, senior defense.
- Joe DelMauro, junior attack.
Northern New Jersey Chapter of USA Lacrosse All American Team:
- Attack – Tyler Juhlin.
- Midfielder – Christian Schweiger.
Northern New Jersey Chapter of USA Lacrosse Academic All American Team:
- Finn McNany, senior midfielder.
Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep