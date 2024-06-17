Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team finishes as Non-Public ‘A’ state runner-up

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team dropped a 13-8 decision to Don Bosco Prep in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” state final at Alumni Stadium on the campus of Kean University in Union on Thursday, June 6.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter on an unassisted goal by senior Luke Knezovic with 6:54 left and a goal by senior Christian Schweiger, assisted by junior Jack Elfstrum with 5:05 remaining. Don Bosco tied the score at 2-2 with goals late in the quarter. Seton Hall took a 5-3 lead into halftime with three goals in the second quarter to Don Bosco’s one goal. Senior Tyler Juhlin scored on an assist by junior Nolan Sabel with 8:18 left, Juhlin scored an unassisted goal with 5:14 left, and junior Joe DelMauro scored with 3:38 left on an assist by Juhlin.

Don Bosco scored five consecutive goals to take an 8-5 lead in the third quarter, before junior Clark Rich scored with :35 left on an assist by Sabel and Juhlin scored with :19 left on another assist by Sabel to cut the Ironmen lead to 8-7 after three quarters. Don Bosco scored three goals to take an 11-7 lead in the fourth quarter, before Juhlin scored an unassisted goal with 8:12 left. Don Bosco scored the final two goals to make the final 13-8.

Summing up the season, senior Luigi Pantano said, “We had a rough start to the season going 2-5 and we expected a lot more. The adversity really helped us the rest of the season as we went on on a run, winning 13 of our 15 matches””

The Pirates finished the season with a 15-7 overall record, including winning the Essex County Tournament title for the 11th straight year.

SHP players:

New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse Coaches Association All State:

First team

Michael Clifford, junior defense.

Tyler Juhlin, senior attack.

Christian Schweiger, senior midfielder.

Second team

Adam Angel, senior goalie.

Luigi Pantano, senior specialist.

Nolan Sabel, junior attack.

Luke Knezovic, senior midfielder.

Third team

Conor Keenan, junior goalie.

Patrick Quinn, senior defense.

Joe DelMauro, junior attack.

Northern New Jersey Chapter of USA Lacrosse All American Team:

Attack – Tyler Juhlin.

Midfielder – Christian Schweiger.

Northern New Jersey Chapter of USA Lacrosse Academic All American Team:

Finn McNany, senior midfielder.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep