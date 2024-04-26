Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team goes 1-2 for the week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team went 1-2 last week to drop to 3-5 on the season.

On April 16, the Pirates hosted New Canaan, Conn., at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field and dropped a 12-9 decision. Senior Christian Schweiger scored four goals, while junior Joe DelMauro and senior Luke Knezovic each scored two goals and senior Brad Schuster scored one goal. Junior Nolan Sabel had four assists. Junior Teddy Coyle won six of nine faceoffs. Sabel, senior Jonah Choi and sophomore Sean Hayes each picked up five ground balls.

Two days later, the Pirates traveled to Tadlock Field in Summit and dropped a 4-1 decision to the Hilltoppers. Senior Tyler Juhlin scored the Pirates’ goal and senior Luigi Pantano won eight of nine faceoffs. Senior Patrick Quinn picked up six ground balls.

On April 20, the Pirates traveled to Scotch Plains to face Scotch Plains–Fanwood High School and won, 15-4. Schuster, Schweiger, Juhlin, and DelMauro each scored two goals, while Sabel, Knezovic and juniors Charlie Killen, Michael Clifford, Graham Coakley and Christian LoGrande each scored one goal. Pantano won six of nine faceoffs. Clifford and Hayes each picked up six ground balls, while Quinn picked up 5 ground balls.

