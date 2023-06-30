Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team is ranked high in final polls; players feted

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The final rankings for boys lacrosse have been announced in various media polls for 2023.

Here are the rankings for the Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team.

The Star-Ledger: No. 4 in New Jersey.

Lax Numbers: No. 2 in New Jersey, No. 12 in Mid-Atlantic Region, No. 23 in the National Rankings.

Inside Lacrosse power rankings: No. 15 in the nation.

Here are the SHP individual honors:

The Star-Ledger All State–All Groups:

First team:

Senior Matthew Pepe: attack

Senior Shawn Lyght: defense

Second team:

Junior Tyler Juhlin: attack

Senior Liam Oakes: defense

The Star-Ledger–All State–Non-Public:

First team:

Pepe

Juhlin

Lyght

Oakes

Third team:

Junior Christian Schweiger: attack

Senior Brody Davis: midfielder

Notes: The Pirates this season won the Essex County Tournament title for the 10th straight year and reached the Non-Public “A” state tournament championship game, losing in triple overtime to Delbarton by a score of 10-9 to finish with a 19-2 overall record.