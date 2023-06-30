Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team is ranked high in final polls; players feted

By on Comments Off on Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team is ranked high in final polls; players feted

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The final rankings for boys lacrosse have been announced in various media polls for 2023.

Here are the rankings for the Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team.

The Star-Ledger:  No. 4 in New Jersey.

Lax Numbers: No. 2 in New Jersey, No. 12 in Mid-Atlantic Region, No. 23 in the National Rankings.

Inside Lacrosse power rankings: No. 15 in the nation. 

Here are the SHP individual honors:

The Star-Ledger All State–All Groups: 

First team: 

  • Senior Matthew Pepe: attack
  • Senior Shawn Lyght: defense

Second team:

  • Junior Tyler Juhlin: attack
  • Senior Liam Oakes: defense

The Star-Ledger–All State–Non-Public:

First team:

  • Pepe
  • Juhlin
  • Lyght
  • Oakes

Third team:

  • Junior Christian Schweiger: attack
  • Senior Brody Davis: midfielder        

Notes: The Pirates this season won the Essex County Tournament title for the 10th straight year and reached the Non-Public “A” state tournament championship game, losing in triple overtime to Delbarton by a score of 10-9 to finish with a 19-2 overall record.

 

  

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team is ranked high in final polls; players feted added by on
View all posts by Jeff Goldberg →