Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team moves to 10-6 record, preps for the postseason

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team went 1-1 last week to improve to 10-6 on the season.

The Pirates traveled to Darien, Conn., to take on Darien High School on Tuesday, May 14, and lost 13-2. Trailing 13-0 in the third quarter, junior Joe DelMauro scored an unassisted goal. In the fourth quarter with 10:11 left, senior Finn McNany scored on an assist by senior Tyler Juhlin.

Two days later, Seton Hall traveled to Livingston to take on the Lancers and defeated them, 16-2. Junior Nolan Sabel led the scoring with six goals and four assists. Juhlin scored three goals and one assist, and senior Brad Schuster added two goals. Junior Teddy Coyle won all 10 of his faceoffs. Senior Patrick Quinn picked up eight ground balls.

The Pirates, seeded second, were scheduled to host No. 15 seed Camden Catholic in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Associiation’s Non-Public “A” state tournament on Thursday, May 23.