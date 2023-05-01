Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team moves to outstanding 9-0 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team had an outstanding week going 4-0 which included defeating three state-ranked teams to improve to 9-0 on the season.

On Monday, April 17, the Pirates traveled to Bonnell Field in Caldwell to take on Caldwell High School and defeated the Chiefs 19-2. Junior Christian Schweiger led the scoring with five goals and one assist while senior Matthew Pepe and junior Brad Schuster each scored three goals. Junior Tyler Juhlin and sophomore Joe DelMauro each scored two goals while the following each scored a goal: senior Michael Dunleavy, junior Luke Knezovic, senior Ryan Kim, and sophomore Richard D’Aloia.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Pirates hosted Rumson–Fair Haven and defeated the fifth-ranked Bulldogs 10-5. The Pirates jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first quarter on three goals by Knezovic and a goal by Juhlin. They had a 5-2 halftime lead when DelMauro scored with 4:12 left. Knezovic scored his fourth goal in the third quarter as the Pirates led 6-4. The Pirates closed out the match outscoring Rumson 4-1 in the fourth quarter on goals by Schweiger (twice), sophomore Nolan Sabel, and senior Mason Mac.

On Thursday, April 20, Seton Hall hosted seventh-ranked Summit and defeated the Hilltoppers 8-4. Again, the Pirates jumped out to a 4-0 lead during the first quarter on goals by Sabel, Schuster and Schweiger with :14 left and Juhlin with :01.1 left. They led at 5-1 at halftime with a goal by senior Elijah Rippey. They extended their lead to 7-1 during the third quarter on goals by Knezovic and Schweiger. Mac closed out the scoring with :20.1 left in the fourth quarter to make the final 8-4.

On Saturday, April 22, the Pirates hosted ninth-ranked Westfield and defeated them 15-5. After Westfield scored just :06 into the match, the Pirates came back with four consecutive goals by Pepe, Knezovic, Sabel and Schweiger to lead 4-1 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 7-2 at halftime on goals by Pepe, Schuster, and Juhlin. After the third quarter they led 10-4 on goals by Pepe (twice) and Juhlin. In the fourth quarter, the Pirates scored five goals to close out the scoring. The goals were scored by Juhlin, Schweiger, Knezovic, Sabel, and Pepe. Following the match, SHP head coach Ross Turco talked about the team’s play during the week. “The kids played great this week as we had four games in six days against top-ranked teams. We had excellent play by our defense and a lot of development play on offense. The guys are buying into each other.”