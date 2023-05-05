Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team raises mark to 11-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team went 2-0 last week to raise its record to 11-0 on the season. The Pirates are ranked No. 2 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger and No. 20 in the country by Inside Lacrosse.

On Wednesday, April 26, the Pirates traveled to West Essex High School in North Caldwell to take on the Knights. Seton Hall Prep won 18-8. Seniors Brody Davis and Michael Dunleavy each scored three goals while juniors Brad Schuster and Christian Schweiger also scored three goals each. Other single-goal scorers were seniors Jordan Lugo and Matthew Pepe; juniors Tyler Juhlin, Finn McNany, Hudson Rocheville; and sophomore Joe DelMauro. At the faceoff X, junior Luigi Pantano won 15 of 16 while sophomore Teddy Coyle won 6 of 8.

On Saturday morning, April 29, in a match that was recently scheduled, the Pirates defeated St. Joseph of Montvale 17-2 at Robert J. Dinallo Stadium on the campus of St. Joseph in Montvale.

Juhlin led the scoring with four goals while Pepe and Schuster each scored three goals. Schweiger and sophomore Nolan Sabel each scored two goals while Delmauro, and seniors Shawn Lyght and Mason Mac each scored a goal. Coyle won 7 of 9 faceoffs.

This week the top-seeded Pirates will participate in the 18th Essex County Tournament with the finals being held at Livingston High School on Saturday, May 6, at 4:30 p.m. The Pirates have won 11 titles, including eight in a row.

Here are other upcoming games: