Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team went 1-1 last week to improve its record to 2-3 on the season.

On Friday, April 12, the Pirates traveled to Gary Kehler Stadium to take on Westfield. Seton Hall lost, 10-9. Trailing 8-5 entering the fourth inning, the Pirates made a comeback after Westfield made it 9-5 with 11:01 left.

With 7:50 left, junior Nolan Sabel made it 9-6 on an assist by sophomore Owen Dunleavy. Senior Tyler Juhlin made it 9-7 on an assist by Christian Schweiger just :22 later.

Just :43 later, Dunleavy made it 9-8 on an assist by senior Luke Knezovic. Westfield scored to make it 10-8 with 3:43 left. The Pirates scored to make it 10-9 on a goal by Juhlin, assisted by Schweiger. Sophomore Lucas Angel won 13 of 23 faceoffs. The next morning, the Pirates traveled to New Rochelle, N.Y., to take on Iona Prep. The Pirates won the match, 11-10, when Knezovic scored with :06.8 left on an assist by junior Joe DelMauro.

The score was tied at 9-9 after the third quarter. Iona Prep made it 10-9 with 2:40 left. The Pirates tied the score at 10-10, when Schweiger scored with 1:10 left on an assist by Juhlin, before Knezovic won it. Angel won eight of 13 faceoffs, while junior Teddy Coyle won six of nine faceoffs.