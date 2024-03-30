Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team to begin season in Florida

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team will begin the season in Florida. The Pirates will visit IMG Academy on Tuesday, April 2. They will also visit Lake Mary of Florida on Thursday, April 4.

SHP will return to New Jersey and visit Chatham on Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m.

Schedule

April 2: at IMG Academy (Florida) 7 p.m.

April 4: at Lake Mary (Florida), 7 p.m.

April 6: at Chatham, 11 a.m.

April 12: Westfield, 4:30 p.m.

April 13: at Iona Prep (N.Y.), noon.

April 16: New Canaan (Conn.), 4:30 p.m.

April 18: at Summit, 4:30 p.m.

April 20: at Scotch Plains, noon.

April 23: Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.

April 27: Delbarton, 1 p.m.

May 2: Montclair, 4:30 p.m.

May 4: Essex County Tournament first round, 4:30 p.m.

May 7: ECT quarterfinals, 4:30 p.m.

May 9: ECT semifinals, 4:30 p.m.

May 11:ECT final, at Verona High School, 2:30 p.m.

May 13: West Essex, 4:30 p.m.

May 16: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 21: Columbia, 4:30 p.m.