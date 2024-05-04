Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team tops Delbarton in thrilling fashion

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team had a great week, going 2-0 to even its record at 5-5.

On Tuesday, April 23, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange, Seton Hall Prep defeated Caldwell, 12-3. The Pirates were led by senior Brad Schuster, who scored three goals; senior Tyler Juhlin, who also scored three goals; and senior attackman Christian Schweiger, who finished with three goals and one assist. Junior Nolan Sabel had two goals with four assists and junior Joe DelMauro had one goal and one assist.

On defense, senior Patrick Quinn had 15 ground balls and sophomore Sean Hayes had six ground balls. Senior Luigi Pantano won 10 of 16 faceoffs.

On Saturday, April 27, Schweiger scored an unassisted goal with 3:40 left in the second sudden-death overtime period to lift the Pirates to an 9-8 win over Delbarton at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. The game was close all the way, with the score deadlocked at 3-3 after the first quarter, 7-7 after the third quarter, 8-8 after the fourth quarter, and still 8-8 after the first overtime period.

Sabel led the Prep with four goals and Schweiger finished with three goals and one assist. Schuster finished with one goal and Hayes had one goal and one assist.

Pantano won the faceoff for the Pirates and SHP head coach Ross Turco called a timeout to set up the winning play for Schweiger.

“Following the timeout, the coaches set up the play and I ran through a couple of picks, shot and scored. This is why I came to Seton Hall Prep, for great games like this,” Schweiger said. Trailing 8-7, Sabel scored his fourth goal to tie the score at 8-8 with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter. Sabel said, “Once Luigi won the faceoff, we were very confident that we could win.”

Hayes had six ground balls, while Quinn had five ground balls. Pantano only won seven of 21 faceoffs, but had the crucial one to start the second overtime period.

Pantano said, “My teammates, along with the coaches, picked me up all game and would not let me get down, which is why I won the faceoff.”

Photos Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep

Seton Hall Prep vs. Delbarton (April 27)