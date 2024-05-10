Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team tops Montclair for its fourth victory in row

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its only game scheduled last week, the Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team played host to Montclair at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. The Pirates defeated the Mounties, 15-9, to raise their record to 6-5 on the season and extend their winning streak to four games.

Senior Tyler Juhlin led the team, scoring six goals and adding one assist, while junior Joe DelMauro scored five goals with two assists. Senior Brad Schuster scored two goals and sophomore Owen Dunleavy also scored two goals, while junior Nolan Sabel had five assists. Senior Luigi Pantano won 18 of 23 faceoffs. Senior Patrick Quinn and junior Clark Rich each picked up five ground balls. Seton Hall outshot Montclair, 31-22.

Following the game, Pantano discussed his play at the faceoff X. “I felt good and quick and my teammates were great at giving me ground balls.” Juhlin added, “I am starting to find my shot and it worked out well today.”

Sabel added, “I felt good today and we are playing to win, using our system. Passing the ball to my teammates really helps the team and I am glad they finished their shots.”

The Pirates, the top seed in the 20th Essex County boys lacrosse tournament, were scheduled to host No. 8 seed Columbia on Tuesday afternoon, May 7.