Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins three games during the week; advances to state Non-Public A quarterfinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won three games last week to raise its record to 16-3.

On Wednesday, May 18, the Pirates traveled to Van Brunt Field to take on Montclair Kimberley Academy. Seton Hall Prep won 18-1 over the Cougars. Senior Quinn Spillett and junior Ryan Kim each scored three goals, while junior Matt Pepe, senior Billy Black, junior Jordan Lugo and junior Charles Falk each scored two goals. Senior Max Racich, junior Mason Mac, senior Michael Magnier and sophomore Tyler Juhlin each scored one goal, while senior goalie John “Jaz” Zanelli had one save and junior Ryan Conroy had four saves. Senior Will Giarrusso won six of eight faceoffs, while sophomore Luigi Pantano won 11 of 13 faceoffs.

The next day, the Pirates traveled to Sparta to take on Pope John XXIII (Sparta). Seton Hall Prep won 11-2. The Pirates were led by senior Matt Wrede with two goals and three assists, while Spillett scored two goals with two assists, and Racich scored two goals with one assist. The following players each scored one goal: seniors JP Meyo, James Bailey and Black, and juniors Elijah Rippey and Aidan Donovan. Zanelli had nine saves. Pantano won four of six faceoffs, while Giarrusso won three of six faceoffs.

In the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A state tournament, the Pirates were seeded No. 2 and were scheduled to face No.15 Camden Catholic on Saturday at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field, but Camden Catholic forfeited to the Pirates, putting them in the quarterfinal round to face the winner of No. 7 seed Pope John XXIII or No. 10 seed Paul VI (Haddonfield).