Seton Hall Prep lacrosse teams finishes stellar 19-2 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team lost a heartbreaking match in the Non-Public “A” state final to Delbarton 10-9 in three overtimes at Jay Doyle Field at East Brunswick High School in East Brunswick on Saturday, June 10.

The Pirates finished the season with a 19-2 overall record.

Nick Faccone scored off of the face-off just :07 into the third overtime period. The Pirates scored four goals in the third quarter to take an 8-4 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Juniors Brad Schuster, Tyler Juhlin, Luke Knezovic, and senior Michael Dunleavy were the goal scorers. Delbarton cut the Pirate lead to 8-7 with three goals before senior Brody Davis ran end-to-end after a junior goalie Adam Angel save to score with 7:14 left for a 9-7 lead. Delbarton tied the score with goals with 1:12 and :02.5 left.

In the first quarter Seton Hall trailed 3-2 on goals by Knezovic and Juhlin. In the second quarter, the Pirates scored two goals as the score was tied at 4-4 at halftime. Schuster and senior Matthew Pepe scored the goals.

In the semifinals at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field the Pirates defeated St. Augustine 18-4.

The goal scorers were: Pepe – 4, junior Christian Schweiger – 4, Schuster – 3, Knezovic – 2, Juhlin – 1, Dunleavy – 1, seniors Elijah Rippey – 1, Charlie Falk – 1, and sophomore Joe DeMauro – 1.

Notes: Here are the SHP players named as 2023 North New Jersey Chapter of US Lacrosse All-Americans

Shawn Lyght – Defense. He was also selected as the defenseman of the year

Tyler Juhlin – Midfield

Liam Oakes – Defense

Matt Pepe – Attack

Bob Scott Award – Aidan Donovan

Non-Public All-State

First Team

Lyght

Oakes

Juhlin

Pepe

Second Team

Adam Angel – Goalie

Honorable Mention

Schweiger – Attack

Davis – Midfield

