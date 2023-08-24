Seton Hall Prep officials thrilled about the upcoming football trip to Ireland

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As the Seton Hall Prep football team prepared to play Baylor School from Chattanooga, Tenn., in the Global Ireland Football Tournament at Energia Park in Donnybrook Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday, Aug. 25, to begin the 2023 season, top administrators from Seton Hall Prep recently commented on the trip.

Seton Hall Prep President Msgr. Michael E. Kelly said, “It will be a great academic and social experience, as well as an athletic experience for the team. This is a great opportunity for the players, coaches and families to bond together.”

The Pirates will attend the Notre Dame versus Navy game on Saturday, Aug. 26, in Ireland, before heading back to West Orange the next day.

“This is an historic experience for our school, as this is the first time a program will participate in an official competition outside of the country,” said Michael Gallo, Seton Hall Prep headmaster. “To be included with institutions such as Notre Dame and the Naval Academy is an amazing privilege. I look forward to traveling alongside our Prep families, friends and alumni.”

Larry Baggitt, Seton Hall Prep Director of Athletics, commented, “We are honored to be traveling abroad to open the 2023 season, which will be an invaluable experience for our student-athletes to explore a new culture and engage in all that Ireland has to offer. We are impressed by not only the level of competition, but the educational opportunities that the Global Ireland Football Tournament provides. I also look forward to our program alumni joining and supporting our team for this incredible opportunity.”