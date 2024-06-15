Seton Hall Prep quarterback Liam Londergan wins MVP award at Simms All-Star Football

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep quarterback Liam Londergan won the Dave Szott Award for the North Offensive MVP as the North squad defeated the South squad, 20-18, in the 43rd Phil Simms North/South

All-Star Football Classic at Kean University’s Alumni Stadium on Sunday night, June 9.

Londergan finished 11 of 16 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns as the North now owns a 21-20-2 lead in the series. This is their fourth consecutive victory.

Following the game, Londergan said, “Having great talent at receiver definitely makes my job a lot easier. Having those big guys up front, too, was a massive help for me. I could have had a picnic in the backfield today. I had all the time in the world to find those guys and my receiver corps, they always got open. They are some of the best receivers in the state.”

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep