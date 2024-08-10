Seton Hall Prep recent graduate KC Campbell named to All-American bowling team

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep recent graduate KC Campbell recently was named as the boys captain of the Dexter High School All–American Bowling Team for the 2023-24 school year. The team was selected by Dexter Bowling, in consultation with the International Bowling Campus Youth Development staff.

Each team is composed of five student-athletes who had to participate on a recognized interscholastic high school bowling team during the 2023-24 school year. Applicants were required to have a 3.0 grade-point average and submit a resume of their bowling and academic achievements, along with an essay, to be considered for the team. They were also required to provide recommendation letters from their coaches or athletic directors and at least one additional letter of recommendation.

“Congratulations to the Dexter High School All-American Team on your remarkable achievement,” said Paul Sylvia, Dexter Bowling vice-president. “Your hard work, determination and teamwork have truly exemplified excellence. On behalf of Dexter Shoe Company, we are incredibly proud of your success and wish you continued greatness in all your future endeavors.”

Campbell, a Newark resident, finished his high school career with a 3.82 GPA and a host of impressive achievements, on and off the lanes. He maintained a high average of 237 during this past season. Additionally, Campbell had 12 career 300 games, two 800 series and was a 2024 Junior Gold Championships U18 boys national qualifier.

His coach, Mike Smircich, commented about this selection. “This is an incredible honor for KC. It is so well-deserved. No one works harder on the lanes. KC is a true student-athlete and he is always working to refine his game and works equally as hard in the classroom to maintain his high GPA. He continues to make Seton Hall Prep proud and we can’t wait to follow his bowling career at Lawrence Tech. University in Southfield, Michigan.”

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep Athletics