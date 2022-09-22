Seton Hall Prep shows confidence and control in first cross-country divisional race

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In its first Super Essex Conference–American Division race of the season at Branch Brook Park in Newark, the Seton Hall Prep cross-country team defeated Caldwell, 21-38, and Montclair Kimberley Academy, 19-39, in a controlled and confident race.

Junior Connor Schmit and senior co-captain TJ Sparno led throughout the race and finished first and second in the race. The following scored for the Pirates: Schmit, 17:56; Sparno, 18:00; junior Ben Brennan, 18:45; senior co-captain Russell Webb, 18:59; and freshman Andrew Burkitt, 19:13.

In the Season Opener Invitational at Darlington Park in Mahwah, the varsity team finished in third place in its race and the freshman team finished in first place in its race.

This week the Pirates will race against Livingston and Millburn in their second conference race, again at Branch Brook Park in Newark.