Seton Hall Prep soccer beats Nutley to end regular season, gains No. 4 seed in Non-Public ‘A’ North tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team, which is currently ranked No. 11 in New Jersey, closed its regular season with a 5-1 victory over Nutley on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

Junior Sebastian Cempron opened the scoring with 26:30 left in the first half on assists by senior Graham Anderson and junior Bernardo Tinajero. In the second half, seniors Benjamin Mills and Daniel Ariza scored goals and sophomore William Pearce scored two goals, while Mills and Tinajero had two assists and Ariza, seniors Xavier Levy and Christopher Plenca and junior AJ Barrett each had one assist. Goalies Michael Klimas (junior), Sidharth Patel (senior) and Tyler O’Donnell (senior) all played for the Pirates, who improved to 13-5-1.

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association soccer committee met on Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Robbinsville and seeded the Pirates No. 4 in the upcoming Non-Public “A” North soccer tournament. The Pirates were scheduled to host No. 14 seed Paramus Catholic on Tuesday, Nov. 5, after press time. If they won, the Pirates will face the winner of No. 12 seed St. Joseph (Montvale) and No. 5 seed Dwight Englewood on Friday or Saturday, Nov. 8 or 9.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep Athletics