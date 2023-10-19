Seton Hall Prep soccer team advanced to Essex County Tournament semifinals

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team won three matches last week at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange to raise its record to 12-2-1 on the season.

On Monday, Oct. 9, the Pirates defeated Life Center Academy 3-0, scoring three goals in the second half. Junior Jeremy Munoz opened the scoring on an assist by senior Max Williams with 21:26 left. Junior Daniel Ariza increased the Pirate lead to 2-0 with 12:13 left on assists by Munoz and junior Benjamin Mills. Junior Daniel Dashkevich closed out the scoring on assists by senior Nicholas Lapczynski and Munoz with 9:45 left. Seniors Ray Bonanno and Matthew Touchard combined on the shutout.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the first round of the 49th Essex County Tournament, No. 2 seed Seton Hall Prep defeated No. 15 seed Irvington 5-0. Senior Bonanno and junior Sidharth Patel combined on the shutout. The Pirates scored all their goals in the first half. Senior Whye Li Ong opened the scoring on assists by Mills and junior Lucas Mendes just 4:29 into the match. Senior Roan Sullivan scored just 1:27 later on assists by Mendes and Mills. Munoz made it 3-0 on an assist by Mendes. Mendes made it 4-0 on assists by seniors Eddie Krupski and Lapczynski. Krupski closed out the scoring on assists by Ariza and Dashkevich.

In the quarterfinal round on Friday, Oct. 13, the Pirates defeated No. 6 seed Newark Academy 3-0. Krupski scored all three goals. Mills had two assists, and Mendes Sullivan and Ariza each had one assist. Bonanno recorded his fifth clean sheet of the season and the team’s ninth of the season.

The Pirates took on the No. 3 seed East Side High School on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Livingston High School in the semifinal round at 7 p.m. Top-seeded Montclair took on No. 5 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the 5 p.m. contest. The ECT final is Saturday, Oct. 21, at Millburn High School at 2 p.m.