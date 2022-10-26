Seton Hall Prep soccer team captures 8th ECT title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On a beautiful Saturday afternoon, Oct. 22, the Seton Hall Prep soccer team captured its eighth Essex County Tournament title, defeating East Side, 2-1, at Caldwell High School’s Bonnel Field in West Caldwell.

It was the Pirates’ 13th final appearance and eighth consecutive in the 48 years of the Essex County Tournament. They raised their record to 15-2 on the season and have won five in a row.

Opportunities for Seton Hall Prep were limited before it was rewarded with a free kick. Senior defender Peter Batanjany darted from the opposing defense and dashed across the net from the far post to head home senior Joaquin Niehenke’s free kick to give Seton Hall Prep a 1-0 lead with 8:26 left in the first half.

Niehenke’s work on set pieces set up another goal when he sent a long kick to junior Eddie Krupski. The towering junior played the ball off his chest in the box and then spun in traffic and volleyed the ball with his right foot into the net for his 15th goal of the season to make it 2-0 with 36:10 left in the second half. East Side cut the lead to 2-1 with 17:32 left.

Junior goalie Raymond Bonanno was steller in goal the rest of the way as he came up with six saves for the game.

Following the game, Bonanno said, “I’m so confident in the team in front of me I just don’t feel nervous. I know my team has my back and I have their backs, and we are all working for a common goal. It might at times look a little dicey, but as a keeper, I just feel so calm back there because I know everyone is going to give everything they have to get the job done.”

Early in the contest, Bonanno came up with four big saves to keep the Red Raiders off the board.

Batanjany commented about his goal when he said, “I don’t normally come in for set pieces. This time, I came in and knew I had to get a goal here. I am very excited as this was my first career varsity goal. I saw the free kick from Joaquin, who sent a beautiful cross, and from the moment it went off of his foot, I knew it was going to go in.”

Krupski added, “Joaquin and I have chemistry, and I know exactly where he is going to place the ball to me. He put it in a good place right in the back of me.”

SHP head coach Marty Berman commented, “Our defense did not crack. Our back four of seniors Batanjany, Alex Oladapo, Marcus Brozon, and junior Wil Bauer were under a lot of pressure, but we withstood the pressure and won a great title. Our depth has been a huge bonus for us all year, with kids coming off the bench and playing well. Essex County soccer is something special. I know a lot of other counties are very good too, but the rivalries and the depth of quality teams here like Livingston, Montclair, West Orange, East Side, MKA — that is a heck of a gauntlet you have to run through. To come through and win this tournament is always something special.”

On Wednesday night, Oct. 19, in the semifinals of the ECT, the Pirates defeated Livingston, 3-0, at Dr. Keith A. Neigel Field at Millburn High School. Junior Whye Li Ong scored on assists by Krupski and senior Karan Chauhan just 2:26 into the match to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead. Krupski scored with 17:47 on assists by senior Luke Warjanka and Oladapo. Just :27 into the second half Ong scored on an assist by Krupski.

The Pirates are ranked in the following polls:

Star-Ledger: No. 1 in New Jersey, No. 1 in Essex County, No. 1 in nonpublic schools.

Prep Soccer: No. 15 in National Top 50.

United Soccer Coaches Association: No. 18 in National Top 25: No. 3 in Region III.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/SHP