Seton Hall Prep soccer team continues winning ways

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team, currently ranked No. 3 in New Jersey, No. 25 in the United Soccer Coaches National Top 25 Poll and No. 4 in Region III, went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 4-1 on the season.

On Sept. 9, the Pirates came from behind to defeat Columbia, 2-1, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Flynn Dannheisser hit a 30-yard shot on an assist by Sebastian Rios-Valdez with 32:16 left in the first half to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead. Seton Hall Prep tied the score at 1-1 with 16:35 left in the second half when senior Ben Mills scored on a rebound of a shot by senior Daniel Ariza.

The Pirates took a 2-1 lead when sophomore William Pearce scored off of assists by Ariza and Mills. Junior goalie Michael Klimas had four saves.

On Sept. 11, the Pirates traveled to Dr. Keith A. Neigel Field at Millburn High School. Seton Hall Prep defeated the Millburn Millers, 5-0. Klimas and seniors Sidharth Patel and Tyler O’Donnell, all goalies, combined for four saves to record the clean sheet. Mills scored two goals with one assist, while junior Bernardo Tinajero, sophomore Matthew Pasternak and senior Graham Anderson each scored a goal. Ariza had two assists, while Pearce, sophomore Jack Bigley and senior William Frank each had one assist.

On a beautiful morning on Sept. 15, the Pirates traveled to The Kirkwood Sports Complex in New Castle, Delaware, to participate in the Main Line HS Jamboree against Black Rock FC at High Mowing School from Wilton, Mass. The Pirates lost, 3-1. Antony Alexis scored two goals to give Black Rock a 2-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Flavio Gomis scored with 12:00 left. The Pirates scored their goal with 4:00 left when Pasternak scored on assists by Ariza and senior Christopher Plenca.

The following are upcoming SHP games:

Sept. 21: at West Essex, 10 a.m.

Sept. 24: vs. East Side (Newark), 4 p.m.