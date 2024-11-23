Seton Hall Prep soccer team enjoys another great season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team closed out another great season with a 15-6-1 record.

Last Tuesday, Nov. 12, the defending champion and fourth-seeded Pirates traveled to Frederick Douglass Field on the campus of Rutgers–Newark to take on top-seeded St. Benedict’s Prep in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North state tournament semifinal round. Seton Hall Prep dropped a 3-0 decision to the Grey Bees.

St. Benedict’s scored a goal in the first half by Amadou Hann and two goals in the second half by Bruno Nogareda and Gianni Rosario. Junior goalie Michael Klimas had six saves for the Pirates.

After the match, SHP head coach Marty Berman said, “Considering we only had one starter returning, it was a great and rewarding season. I enjoyed the way the team came together. The kids really stepped up and played to their full potential, and as a result, we had a great run, especially at the end of the season, as we won seven of our last 10 matches.”

Berman has completed his 39th season as the head coach of the Pirates and his current record stands at 566-201-67.

The final top scorers for the Pirates were senior Benjamin Mills – 13 goals, 14-assists; sophomore William Pearce – 10 goals, 5 assists; senior Daniel Ariza – 6 goals, 11 assists; junior Bernardo Tinajero – 6 goals, 3 assists; and senior Daniel Dashkevich – 5 goals, 10 assists.

In addition, Klimas allowed 19 goals in 22 games for an average of 0.98 goals allowed, senior Sidharth Patel allowed 3 goals in six games and senior Tyler O’Donnell played in five games and did not allow a goal. In all, the Pirates allowed just 22 goals for an average of 0.98 goals this season.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep