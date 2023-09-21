Seton Hall Prep soccer team improves to 3-1-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team went 2-1 last week to move its record to 3-1-1 on the season. On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Pirates traveled to the United States Training Center in Downingtown, Pa. for their annual trip to the Mainline High School Jamboree to face St. Joseph’s Prep of Philadelphia. Seton Hall defeated the Hawks 8-0. Senior Eddie Krupski led the scoring with three goals and one assist, while junior Lucas Mendes scored two goals and three assists, and junior Benjamin Mills scored one goal and three assists. Other goal scorers were seniors Miller Nelson and Brandon Williams. Others with assists were seniors Nicholas Lapczynski with three and Watson Steinwald with one and junior Daniel Dashkevich with one. Senior Ray Bonanno, junior Sidharth Patel, senior Matthew Touchard and junior Tyler O’Donnell combined on the clean sheet with four saves.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, the Pirates traveled to Fortunato Field in Montclair to take on the Mounties and lost a tough 3-2 overtime decision. Trailing 1-0 in the second half, Krupski scored with 14:41 left on an assist by senior Max Williams to tie the score at 1-1. Krupski gave the Pirates a 2-1 lead with 6:51 left on an assist by senior Whye Li Ong. Montclair tied the score on a penalty kick with 4:20 left in regulation and won the match just 1:22 into the first overtime period.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Pirates hosted Columbia at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange and defeated the Cougars 2-0. Jeremy Munoz gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick with 23:53 left in the second half. Dashkevich increased the Pirates lead to 2-0 on assists by junior Xavier Levy and Mendes with 10:09. Bonanno had four saves to record the shutout.

The Pirates are currently ranked No. 2 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger. Here are upcoming games: