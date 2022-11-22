Seton Hall Prep soccer team kicks up terrific season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team recently completed an outstanding season, with a 19-3 record.

Head coach Marty Berman, who completed his 37th season, made the following comments following the team’s loss to Christian Brothers Academy, 1-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A final. “I couldn’t be more proud of these kids. We played a great game against a great opponent. Defensively, we were outstanding, especially our back four of seniors Marcus Brozon, Alex Oladapo, Peter Batanjany, and junior Wil Bauer. With significant help from our midfield, led by seniors Joaquin Niehenke, Luca Chirichiello, and Julian Siljanovski, we shut down an amazing offense.

“To their credit, CBA did the same to us, two great teams negating each other. Junior Eddie Krupski did get off two stunning shots, one from 25 yards that hit the post flush in the first half, and a curler that skimmed the top of the crossbar in the second half. After a first half in which we struggled, we had the better of play by a slight margin in the second half. Unfortunately, they got a counter-attack goal after our corner kick with three minutes to play to decide matters.

“Considering we graduated nine starters, this season was an incredible achievement for the kids, surpassing all expectations. To win the Super Essex Conference–American Division (ninth time in program history), Essex County Tournament (eighth time), and NJSIAA Non-Public A North title (ninth time) speaks volumes of the success of our program and the work ethic of these young men. An immense amount of credit also has to go to my assistant coaches, Dave Snyder and Matty Berman, whose tireless efforts got our team to reach its full potential this year.”

SHP is ranked in the following polls.

Star-Ledger final poll: No. 2 in New Jersey, No. 1 in Essex County, No. 2 in nonpublic schools.

Prep SoccerNational Top 50: No. 48.

United Soccer Coaches Region III Top 25: No. 6.

United Soccer Coaches National Poll: After the top 25, SHP was among those teams “also receiving votes.”

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido