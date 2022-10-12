Seton Hall Prep soccer team moves to 10-2 on the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team went 2-1 last week to raise its record to 10-2 on the season. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Pirates defeated Montclair at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Junior Eddie Krupski opened the scoring with a penalty kick with 22:25 left in the first half. Sophomore Lucas Mendes increased the Pirates’ lead to 2-0 with an unassisted goal from 25 yards out into the upper right corner with 22:16 left in the second half. Junior goalie Raymond Bonanno had five saves to record his first varsity clean sheet.

When asked about the shutout, Bonanno said, “It feels really, really good. The team played a great game, especially the back four, where we have depth.”

On Saturday morning, Oct. 8, Seton Hall traveled to Montclair to face Montclair Kimberley Academy at Van Brunt Field. Seton Hall won, 3-2. The Cougars opened the scoring with 29:11 left in the first half. The Pirates tied the score at 1-1 just 1:25 later when Krupski connected on a penalty kick. The score remained the same until Mendas connected on a rebound shot from senior Karan Chauhan with 31:32 left in the second half. Senior Alex Oladapo started the play by sending a long ball into the box. Senior Julien Siljanovski scored an Olympic goal when his corner kick went directly into the far corner of the net with 27:56 left. MKA cut the Pirate lead to 3-2 with a penalty kick with 14:29 left. Bonanno had four saves.

The next day the Pirates traveled to the Pingry School to participate in the Pingry Invitational facing St. Anthony’s High School from South Huntington, N.Y. The Pirates dropped a 1-0 decision when the Friars scored with 10:00 left in the first half.

Following the game, SHP head coach Marty Berman said, “I am elated the way we played today. We took it to a team that is nationally ranked and went toe-to-toe with them. We managed all the players today considering we played yesterday and will play on Tuesday (Oct. 12).”

The Pirates are ranked in the following polls