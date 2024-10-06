Seton Hall Prep soccer team moves to 6-3 on the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team dropped its record to 6-3 on the season, dropping two matches this week, 2-1 to Newark East Side and 1-0 to West Orange.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, the East Side Red Raiders came to Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field and defeated the Pirates, 2-1. East Side scored with 7:36 left in the first half when Cristian Tacuri hit the back of the net. In the second half, the Pirates tied the score at 1-1 with 11:39 left when junior Bernardo Tiajero scored on an assist by senior Daniel Dashkevich. East Side took a 2-1 lead when Bruno Figueiredo scored on an assist by Denis Curruchich. The Pirates outshot the Red Raiders, 6-3.

On Friday, Sept. 27, the Pirates traveled to Lincoln Field at West Orange to take on the Mountaineers. The match was tightly fought as West Orange won, 1-0. After a scoreless first half, West Orange scored just 4:23 into the second half when senior Kyle Cassidy took the corner kick to senior Lucas Andrada, who headed it to junior Luc Brown, who scored off of a scramble in front of the net. Seton Hall outshot West Orange, 10-3, as sophomore Augustin Arrieta had 10 saves for West Orange.

The following are upcoming games:

Friday, Oct. 4: at Montclair, 4;15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9: vs. Hunterdon Central, 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12: at St. Anthony (South Hunterdon, N.Y.), 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: vs. Nutley, 4:15 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep