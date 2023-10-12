Seton Hall Prep soccer team moves to 9-2-1, earns No. 2 seed in the Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 9-2-1 on the season. The Pirates dropped a 2-1 decision to East Side on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Trailing 2-0, senior forward Eddie Krupski scored his 18th goal of the season on a penalty kick with 17:31 left in the second half.

Two days later, the Pirates hosted Montclair Kimberley Academy and defeated the Cougars 2-0. Senior Ray Bonanno had six saves to record his fifth clean sheet of the season. It marked Seton Hall’s seventh shutout of the season.

Senior Whye Li Ong scored on a low hard shot with 26:00 left in the first half on an assist by junior Benjamin Mills. Senior Nicholas Lapczynski scored on assists by junior Jeremy Munoz and senior Max Williams with 19:44 left in the first half.

On Monday night, Oct. 2, at Science Park High School in Newark, the Essex County Tournament committee seeded the 49th Essex County Tournament. Seton Hall Prep earned the No. 2 seed and were scheduled to host No. 15 seed Irvington on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the first round, after press time. If the Pirates survived the first round, they will host either No. 23 Barringer or No. 7 Newark Academy in the quarterfinal round on Friday, Oct. 13.

Seton Hall Prep has captured the last three titles. The 2020 tournament was not held due to COVID–19. They have won eight titles, appeared in 13 title games and currently have appeared in eight consecutive title games.