Seton Hall Prep soccer team opens season with two shutouts

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team opened up the 2022 season with two consecutive 3-0 shutout victories, both at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, against West Essex, junior Edward Krupski opened the scoring with 19:43 left in the first half on a header off a cross from senior Luca Chirichiello, who received a pass from junior Whye Li Ong. Sophomore Lucas Mendes scored his first varsity goal, on assists by seniors Karan Chauhan and Julien Siljanovski, to make the score 2-0 with 6:04 left. Chirichiello closed out the scoring in the first half with 1:59 left on a breakaway goal. Senior Aidan Donovan had one save to record the clean sheet.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, facing Voorhees, Krupski opened the scoring again when he took a corner kick from Chauhan off his chest and scored with 31:14 left in the first half. Senior Joaquin Niehenke shot a missile from 30 yards out with 12:58 left, on an assist by junior Maxwell Williams to make it 2-0. Sophomore Daniel Ariza, playing in his first varsity game, scored from 6 yards out on assists by Li Ong and Niehenke with 2:41 left. Donovan and junior Raymond Bonanno combined on the shutout as the Pirates outshot Voorhees 10-2.

