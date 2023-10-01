Seton Hall Prep soccer team posts wins over Cedar Grove and Livingston, improves to 5-1-1

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team won two home matches at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field last week to improve to 5-1-1 on the season.

The Pirates defeated Cedar Grove 8-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Seton Hall built up a 6-0 halftime lead. Senior Eddie Krupski scored two goals, and junior Lucas Mendes, senior Whye Li Ong, senior Wil Bauer and senior Nicholas Lapczynski each had one goal.

In the second half, the Pirates scored two more goals by junior Daniel Ariza and senior Miller Nelson. The following had assists in the match: Mendes – two, Krupski – two, junior Benjamin Mills – three, and Bauer, Li Ong, Lapczynski, Nelson, senior Max Williams, junior Xavier Levy and senior Luke Rossomondo. The goalies – senior Ray Bonanno, junior Sidharth Patel, senior Matthew Touchard and junior Tyler O’Donnell – all received credit for the shutout.

The Pirates defeated Livingston 2-0 on Friday, Sept. 22. Krupski connected on a penalty kick with 18:33 left in the first half. In the second half, Krupski again connected on a penalty kick with 4:05 left to give him 12 goals on the season. Bonanno had four saves for the shutout, which is Seton Hall’s fourth on the season

The Pirates had three matches this week. They were scheduled to visit Newark Academy in Livingston on Tuesday, Sept. 26, host West Orange on Thursday, Sept. 28, and travel to Millburn on Saturday morning, Sept. 30.