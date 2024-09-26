Seton Hall Prep soccer team raises record to 6-1 on the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team, currently ranked No. 3 in the state by the Star-Ledger, improved to 6-1 on the season with two victories last week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18, the Pirates defeated Livingston, 5-1, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. The Lancers jumped out to a 1-0 just 3:35 into the match before the Pirates tied the score with 7:15 left as sophomore William Pearce scored into the upper-right hand corner of the goal on an assist by senior Daniel Ariza.

In the second half, the Pirates won the match with four consecutive goals. Pearce scored two goals to complete the hat trick, while senior Daniel Dashkevich and junior Sebastian Cempron each scored one goal. The other assists were by Daskevich (two), Pearce, and seniors Matthew Maceri, Graham Anderson and Jonas Preesada. Junior goalie Michael Klimas had seven saves.

On a beautiful Saturday morning, Sept. 21, the Pirates traveled to North Caldwell to take on West Essex High School and defeated the Knights, 3-0. Pearce opened the scoring with 31:14 left in the first half on assists by Anderson and Ariza. Senior Ben Mills made it 2-0 on a free kick with 4:23 left.

In the second half, Mills scored his second goal of the match on an assist by Maceri with 15:03 left. Klimas and senior Sidharth Patel each had two saves to record the Pirates’ third clean sheet of the season.

The following are upcoming games:

Sept. 27: at West Orange, 5 p.m.

Sept. 30: vs. Bloomfield, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Montclair, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 9: vs. Hunterdon Central, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 12: at St. Anthony (South Hunterdon, N.Y.), 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 14: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 17: 50th Essex County Tournament, first round.

Oct. 19: ECT, quarterfinal round.

Oct. 22: ECT, semifinal round.