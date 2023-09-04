Seton Hall Prep soccer team seeks another banner year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 2023 Seton Hall Prep soccer team has been working very hard this summer on the field and in the weight room as the Pirates look to defend their Essex County Tournament title, Super Essex Conference–American Division title and New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North state title.

The Pirates also look to get back to the state finals, which they lost last season, 1-0, to Christian Brothers Academy.

When recently asked his thoughts about the upcoming season, SHP head coach Marty Berman said, “Because we return four starters, including three key offensive players, I am very excited about the potential of this year’s team. Eddie Krupski, who scored 21 goals last season, is one of, if not, the best striker in the state and Lucas Mendes (nine goals) is a very dynamic attacking force, either from the wing or the central midfield area.

“When you have two goal-scorers like that, it can get a team through a lot of tough, close games. Whye Li Ong, who scored twice in the ECT (Essex County Tournament) semifinal last year, adds an element of pace to the attack as well. The fourth returning starter, Wil Bauer, will anchor our defense like he did last year. Nick Lapczynski and Max Williams were key reserves and sometime starters a year ago who will step into starting positions this year.

“In addition, Ray Bonanno, who ended up starting nine games last fall and led us to the Essex County title, will be in net this time around. Brady Longstreet, a key reserve last year, returns and will play in the back, along with Roan Sullivan. Daniel Ariza, who scored five goals, should aid the attack again, as will Brandon Williams and Miller Nelson, who are returning lettermen.

“Bolstering our lineup are three new players who were on the NLS (Next Level Soccer) – Next roster at PDA (Player Development Academy) last year. They are Jeremy Munoz, Benjamin Mills and Matthew Maceri. Munoz and Mills will start in the midfield and Maceri will be a key part of our back four rotation.”

Krupski added, “Coming into the season with tons of talent and potential, a stacked schedule against some of the best teams in the state brings excitement among the players and coaching staff.” Bauer said, “We are all very excited to get the season started. We have a lot of great returning players and a strong core of rising juniors that are melding together in practice.”

Bonanno commented, “We have a lot of great returning players and some fantastic new editions. We are looking forward to another strong year.”

Pirate notes: Berman is entering his 38th season as the head coach of the Pirates. His record stands at 532-193-65. Under Berman, the Pirates have won eight Essex County Tournament titles, nine Super Essex Conference–American Division titles, six Iron Hills Conference–Iron Division titles, four NJSIAA Non-Public “A” state titles, seven NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North state titles, one NJSIAA Northeast, Non-Public region title and one NJISAA Prep Schools “A” Division title.

The other NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North state titles were in 1975 and 1977, under the late Pete Butler, the team’s head coach.

In a game in a special venue, the Pirates will play Delbarton at Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.

Schedule

Sept. 7: vs. West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8: Delbarton, at Red Bull Arena, in Harrison, 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

Sept. 14: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: St. Joseph’s of Philadelphia, at Mainline High School Jamboree, at United States Training Center, in Downingtown, Pa.,12:20 p.m.

Sept. 20: vs. Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: vs. Livingston, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: vs. West Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Millburn, 10 a.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

Oct. 5: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 9: vs. Life Center Academy,4 p.m.

Oct. 11: Essex County Tournament first round.

Oct. 13: Essex County Tournament quarterfinal round.

Oct. 17: Essex County Tournament semifinals.

Oct. 21: Essex County Tournament final.

Oct. 23: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Oct. 25: vs. Hun School, 4 p.m.