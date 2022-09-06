Seton Hall Prep soccer team seeks another stellar season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 2022 Seton Hall Prep soccer team opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 8, hosting West Essex at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. Last season, the Pirates were outstanding, compiling a 20-0-1 record. They captured the Super Essex Conference American Division title, the Essex County Tournament title and the Non-Public A state title. They finished ranked No. 1 in New Jersey and No. 5 in the country.

Marty Berman, entering his 37th year as the Pirates head coach, recently commented about the upcoming season. “On paper this season looks like a rebuilding one after graduating nine starters and 20 seniors overall. I like what we have returning. Our two returning starters, seniors Joaquin Niehenke and Alex Oladapo, are excellent players. Niehenke, a University of Pennsylvania commit, is one of the best players in the state and should have another superb season at center mid. Oladapo will start in the back again, joined by fellow senior Peter Batanjany, who played extensively last year. Those three will also be our captains this year.

“Three other returning players were part of our regular rotation last year: senior midfielders Luca Chirichiello, Karan Chauhan and junior striker Eddie Krupski. These six players provide a great nucleus to build around, and they will be joined by others up from the freshman and JV teams as well as a few players who are returning from the MLS Next (youth soccer league) system. Because of the quality of players we have, and the great work ethic they have shown in the weight room and the practice field, I like our chances to have a successful season again.”

Seton Hall Prep is currently ranked No. 1 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger, No. 3 in the country by Prep Soccer and No. 17 in the country by the United Soccer Coaches.

Niehenke discussed the upcoming season: “I am really excited about the upcoming season. The team will strive for the best results we can do. As a senior leader, I want to lead on and off the field, especially since we have a lot of younger players.”

Batanjany added, “We are not going to skip a beat. The younger players on the team are going to step up into their roles and fit in perfectly. As a senior leader, I have to help everyone stay on track to achieve our goals this season.”

Oladapo said, “I am very excited about the season. It will be a lot different this year because we have just two returning starters, but I feel we have to jell together and build chemistry to be successful. As a senior leader, I have to be vocal every game and bring my A-game each time I take the field. I also want to be a good example for the rest of my teammates.”

The schedule will be challenging again, with Super Essex Conference and out-of-state opponents.

2022 SHP soccer schedule:

Sept. 8: vs. West Essex, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10: vs. Voorhees, 10 a.m.

Sept. 12: vs. Verona, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: Woodstock Academy (Conn.), at Mainline High School Jamboree, U.S. Training Center, Dowington, Pa., 1:45 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: at Livingston, 6 p.m.

Sept. 26: vs. Montclair, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: vs. Millburn, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4: at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 11 a.m.

Oct. 9: St. Anthony’s (South Huntington, N.Y.), at Pingry School, Basking Ridge, 1 p.m.

Oct. 12: Essex County Tournament, first round.

Oct. 14: Essex County Tournament, quarterfinal round.

Oct. 19: Essex County Tournament, semifinal round.

Oct. 22: Essex County Tournament, final round.

Oct. 25: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 28: vs. Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

