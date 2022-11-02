Seton Hall Prep soccer team tops Newark Academy in regular season finale

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team completed its regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with a 4-0 victory over Newark Academy at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. This victory was the Pirates’ sixth in a row and raised their record to 16-2 on the season.

Senior Eddie Krupski opened the scoring just 1:10 into the match on assists by sophomore Lucas Mendes and junior Wil Bauer. Senior Joaquin Niehenke scored an unassisted goal with 24:07 left to make the score 2-0. Just 3:27 later, senior Luca Chirichiello scored on assists by Krupski and senior Peter Batanjany to increase the Pirates’ lead to 3-0. Krupski scored his second goal of the match with 12:25 left in the first half on assists by senior Patrick Campbell and junior Nicholas Lapczynski. Senior goalie Aidan Donovan had two saves to record his third clean sheet of the season and the Pirates’ ninth of the season. This is Donovan’s first appearance since Sept. 28, when he injured his finger in the 3-2 win over West Orange High School.

Following the match, Donovan commented on his return. “It felt good to be back on the field with the team.” About the penalty kick he stopped in the second half, Donovan said, “I read it well, was not nervous and I moved well to stop it.”

SHP, seeded No. 1, was scheduled to host No. 8 seed Don Bosco Prep in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A North state tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field, after press time.

The Pirates are ranked in the following polls:

Star-Ledger: No. 1 in New Jersey, No. 1 in Essex County, No. 1 in nonpublic schools.

Prep Soccer: No. 15 in National Top 50.

United Soccer Coaches Association: No. 18 in National Top 25, No. 3 in Region III.

Pirate scoring this season: