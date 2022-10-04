Seton Hall Prep soccer team tops West Orange and Millburn, improves to 8-1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team improved to 8-1 on the season with two victories last week. On Wednesday night, Sept. 28, before a big crowd at Lincoln Field at West Orange High School, the Pirates defeated the WOHS Mountaineers, 3-2.

In the opening half, with 29:34 left, junior Jack Dvorin headed in a junior Arthur Rosu throw-in to give West Orange a 1-0 lead. Seton Hall tied the score at 1-1 when senior Joaquin Niehenke connected on a penalty kick with 21:03 left.

The Pirates went ahead 2-1 with 14:02 left when junior Eddie Krupski hit senior Luke Warjanka with a long pass, and Warjanka scored on a breakaway. West Orange tied the score at 2-2 when senior Mason Bashkoff scored off an assist by senior Jared Charles with 32:41 left in the game.

The Pirates retook the lead at 3-2 when senior Alex Oladapo threw the ball in to Krupski, who passed it across the goalmouth; Warjanka tucked it in with 7:01 left. Shots on goal were 6-6; senior Justin Scavella had three saves for West Orange, and senior Aidan Donovan had four saves for Seton Hall.

On Friday, Sept. 30, the Pirates hosted Millburn at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange and defeated the Millers 3-1. Millburn opened the scoring with 11:23 left in the first half. Senior Karan Chauhan tied the score on a blast from 20 yards out just :46 into the second half on an assist by Krupski. The Pirates took a 2-1 lead with 15:47 left when a Niehenke corner kick was volleyed in by junior Wil Bauer. They extended the lead to 3-1 when Krupski passed the ball to sophomore Lucas Mendes down the right side and Mendes passed it back to Krupski, who scored from 8 yards out with 10:46 left. Junior Raymond Bonanno had two saves for the Pirates.

Seton Hall Prep rankings:

Star Ledger: No. 1 in New Jersey, No. 1 in Essex County, No. 1 nonpublic schools.

Prep Soccer: No. 5 in the Top 50.

United Soccer Coaches Association: No. 17 in the top 25, No. 3 in Region III.

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido.