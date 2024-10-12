Seton Hall Prep soccer team wins two overtime games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Breaking a two-match losing streak, the Seton Hall Prep soccer team won two matches last week in overtime to improve to 8-3 on the season.

On Monday, Sept. 30, the Pirates hosted Bloomfield at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange and defeated the Bengals, 2-1, in overtime. After a scoreless first half, Bloomfield’s Julius Deputato opened the scoring with a goal with 24:45 left in the second half on an assist by Daniel Pena. Seton Hall tied the score at 1-1 just 2:14 later when senior Benjamin Mills connected on a penalty kick. In the first overtime period, senior Daniel Dashkevich scored off of a scramble in front of the Bloomfield net with 3:09 left. Junior goalie Michael Klimis had one save while Alex Leon had six saves for Bloomfield.

On Friday, Oct. 4, the Pirates, ranked No. 13 in New Jersey by the Star-Ledger, traveled to Fortunato Field in Montclair to face the sixth-ranked Montclair Mounties. In a very exciting game, the Pirates won, 1-0, in double overtime. Sophomore Jack Bigley scored with just 1:33 left in the overtime period.

After the match, Bigley was asked about the game-winning goal, “It is a great feeling to score the game-winning goal, especially in overtime and against my hometown. The ball was in the air and I took it off my chest and shot it into the lower left hand corner of the net.”

SHP head coach Marty Berman said, “This was a great high school soccer match. Montclair is a great team, but we played super. We executed our game plan to perfection.”

The following are upcoming games: