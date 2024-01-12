Seton Hall Prep splits four meets during the week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team had four dual meets last week and went 2-2, as its record went to 3-2 on the season. They are currently ranked No. 16 in the state by the Star-Ledger and No. 15 by the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, the Pirates traveled to Livingston High School and defeated the Lancers, 61-12. On Friday, Jan. 5, the Pirates hosted Caldwell at Frank J. Tracey Gymnasium and in a very exciting match, won, 35-19. The big bout of the night was at 285 pounds, between senior Jack Tierney and Julian Casale. Tierney won in tiebreaker No. 1, 3-2.

Following the match, Tierney was asked about his bout and said, “Casale was a very tough opponent and a great football player, who is also a very good wrestler. The bout had to be stopped several times because of my bloody nose and the stoppages made the bout long, with a lot of breaks, and I knew I had to wrestle tough and I toughed it out and came out on top.”

On Saturday, Jan. 6, the Pirates traveled to Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft to take part in the Catholic Duals. In their first-round match, they dropped a 36-33 decision to Don Bosco Prep. They dropped a 47-21 decision to St. Joseph’s (Metuchen) in the consolation round. The following are some of the top SHP wrestlers by record: