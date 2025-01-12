Seton Hall Prep swim team defeats Delbarton in battle of state-ranked top-10 teams

WEST ORANGE/NEWARK — In a top-10 showdown, the Seton Hall Prep swimming team, ranked No. 9 in the state by the Star-Ledger, defeated No. 10-ranked Delbarton, 86-84, at the pool at New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark on Friday, Jan. 3, to improve to 4-0 on the season.

The Pirates won five of the 11 races, but their depth was as vital as ever. Among the eight individual events, the Pirates placed sixth just twice. “Our point of emphasis going into today was talking about who would touch the wall first in the outside lanes,” SHP head coach Christopher Boyle said. “It’s what it came down to today and I am proud of how we competed. Hats off to the kids as they worked very hard throughout the meet today. It was a great meet and this is what makes high school swimming so great.”

The following are the SHP winners: