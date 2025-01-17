Seton Hall Prep swim team improves to 6-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep swimming team won two meets to improve to 6-0 on the season.
On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Pirates defeated Montclair, 97-73. They won five races, but their depth proved too much against the Mounties.
The following are the Seton Hall Prep winners:
- 200-yard freestyle – freshman West Morsa, 1 minute, 58.52 seconds.
- 200-yard individual medley – Alexander Buftea, 2:02.72.
- 100-yard freestyle – senior Austin Silverman, 56.84.
- 200-yard freestyle relay – Morsa, junior John Cooper, senior John Sagui and senior Kyle Phillips, 1:38.42.
- 400-yard freestyle relay – Buftea, Phillips, sophomore Ryan Pelosi and senior George Peralvo, 3:25.44.
On Friday, Jan. 10, they defeated Glen Ridge, 133-30, as the Pirates won 10 races. The SHP winners were:
- 200-yard freestyle – freshman Marcus Callejas, 2:14.50.
- 200-yard individual medley – sophomore Charles Sinnott, 2:23.91.
- 100-yard butterfly – Pelosi, :59.88.
- 100-yard freestyle – Silverman, 56.84.
- 500-yard freestyle – Callejas, 6:24.34.
- 100-yard backstroke – junior John Bettinger, 1:06.60.
- 100-yard breaststroke – senior Luke Chua, 1:08.79.
- 200-yard medley relay – Peralvo, Bettinger, junior Sebastian Simone, sophomore William McGannon, 1:55.39.
- 200-yard freestyle relay – Sinnott, freshman Bernardino Luciano, senior Connor O’Neil, and freshman Bryan Dos Santos, 1:40.11.
- 400-yard freestyle relay – Cooper, Dos Santos, sophomore Anthony Michal and sophomore Salvatore Mehalaris, 3:45.52.