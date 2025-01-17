Seton Hall Prep swim team improves to 6-0

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last week, the Seton Hall Prep swimming team won two meets to improve to 6-0 on the season.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Pirates defeated Montclair, 97-73. They won five races, but their depth proved too much against the Mounties.

The following are the Seton Hall Prep winners:

200-yard freestyle – freshman West Morsa, 1 minute, 58.52 seconds.

200-yard individual medley – Alexander Buftea, 2:02.72.

100-yard freestyle – senior Austin Silverman, 56.84.

200-yard freestyle relay – Morsa, junior John Cooper, senior John Sagui and senior Kyle Phillips, 1:38.42.

400-yard freestyle relay – Buftea, Phillips, sophomore Ryan Pelosi and senior George Peralvo, 3:25.44.

On Friday, Jan. 10, they defeated Glen Ridge, 133-30, as the Pirates won 10 races. The SHP winners were: