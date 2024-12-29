Seton Hall Prep swim team splashes to 3-0 start

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team improved to 3-0 on the season after defeating West Essex, 122-45.
The following are their first-place finishes:
- 200-yard medley relay: freshman West Morsa, sophomore Ryan Pelosi, seniors George Peralvo, Karl Burghardt, 1 minute, 53.54 seconds.
- 200 individual medley: Morsa, 2:15.97.
- 50 freestyle: senior Austin Silverman, 26.32.
- 100 butterfly: senior John Sagui, 1:05.19.
- 100 freestyle: sophomore Randy Fitzgibbons, 1:00.59.
- 500 freestyle: Peralvo, 5:46.66.
- 200 freestyle relay: junior John Cooper, Silverman, junior Sean Clark, senior Matthew Lynch, 1:41.53.
- 100 backstroke: freshman Jake Zarah, 1:03.86.
- 100 breaststroke: Sagui, 1:10.71.
- 400 freestyle relay: Fitzgibbons, Pelosi, Morsa, Burghardt, 3:51.50.
The Pirates are ranked No. 9 in the state by the Star-Ledger.