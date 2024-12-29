Seton Hall Prep swim team splashes to 3-0 start

Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team improved to 3-0 on the season after defeating West Essex, 122-45.

The following are their first-place finishes:

200-yard medley relay: freshman West Morsa, sophomore Ryan Pelosi, seniors George Peralvo, Karl Burghardt, 1 minute, 53.54 seconds.

200 individual medley: Morsa, 2:15.97.

50 freestyle: senior Austin Silverman, 26.32.

100 butterfly: senior John Sagui, 1:05.19.

100 freestyle: sophomore Randy Fitzgibbons, 1:00.59.

500 freestyle: Peralvo, 5:46.66.

200 freestyle relay: junior John Cooper, Silverman, junior Sean Clark, senior Matthew Lynch, 1:41.53.

100 backstroke: freshman Jake Zarah, 1:03.86.

100 breaststroke: Sagui, 1:10.71.

400 freestyle relay: Fitzgibbons, Pelosi, Morsa, Burghardt, 3:51.50.

The Pirates are ranked No. 9 in the state by the Star-Ledger.