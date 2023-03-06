Seton Hall Prep swim team splashes to banner campaign

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team traveled to the Raritan Bay YMCA in Perth Amboy to take on No. 1 seed St. Augustine Prep in the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A state tournament on Monday, Feb. 20. The Pirates lost 91-79. Their final record was 12-1 on the season. They were the Essex County champions and the Super Essex Conference champions.

The Pirates started the meet strong with a 1-3 finish in the 200-yard medley relay, led by sophomore Karl Burghardt, senior Kyler Alcebar, junior Richard Poplawski and junior Aryan Kapoor in 1 minute, 36.07 seconds.

The meet remained close throughout. Seton Hall’s first-place finishes were by Poplawski in the 200 individual medley in 1:53.29, junior Cormac Rouse in the 50 freestyle in 21.76, Poplawski in the 500 freestyle in an impressive time of 4:35.75 and the 400 freestyle relay by Rouse, sophomore Connor O’Neill, Kapoor and Poplawski in 3:17.70.

In spite of the loss, the Pirates swam their fastest meet of the year, tallying 4,580 power points which is the second most in school history.

Seton Hall will send three relay teams and three individuals to compete in the NJSIAA’s individual state championships on March 4-5 at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell to close out the season.