Seton Hall Prep swim team wins first two meets of season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team won its first two meets of the season, under first-year head coach Christopher Boyle. The Pirates defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 118-49, and Livingston, 103-67.

The following Pirates were winners against MKA:

200-meter freestyle: senior Matthew Lynch, 2 minutes, 59 seconds.

200 individual medley: junior Alexander Buftea, 2:06.46.

50 freestyle: senior John Sagui, 24.72.

100 butterfly: senior George Peralvo, 1:03.73.

100 freestyle: Buftea, 49.67.

500 freestyle: freshman Jake Zarah, 5:24.18.

100 breaststroke: freshman Marcus Callejas, 1:13.03.

200 freestyle relay: senior Karl Burghardt, junior Sebastian Simone, Lynch, Callejas, 1:41.14.

400 freestyle relay: junior Sean Clark, sophomore Randy Fitzgibbins, sophomore Ryan Pelosi, freshman West Morsa, 3:45.53.

The following Pirates were winners against Livingston:

200 freestyle: Morsa, 1:57.95.

50 freestyle: Pelosi, 23.16.

100 butterfly: freshman Bryan Dos Santos, 54.30.

500 freestyle: Buftea, 4:55.94.

100 backstroke: Clark, 57.94.

200 medley relay: Buftea, Clark, Dos Santos, Pelosi, 1:42.60.

400 freestyle relay: Phillips, Clark, Peralvo, Buftea, 3:29.06.

200 freestyle relay: Pelosi, Phillips, Sagui, Dos Santos, 1:34.42.

Boyle said, “It feels good to keep the transition nice and smooth. Joe Alexander and Randy Schweitzer put together great teams for over 30 years and I wanted to keep it going. The team has been great and I am looking forward to the rest of the regular season, county tournament and state tournament.”