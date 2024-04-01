Seton Hall Prep swimmer Richard Poplawski qualifies for U.S. Olympic Trials

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep high school winter season has been completed but the swim club season continues.

The big news from last weekend is that SHP senior Richard Poplawski qualified for the United States Olympic Trials in two events.

Poplawski, a Clifton resident, competed for the Scarlet Aquatic Club at the 2024 Central Zone East Spring Speedo Sectionals at Indiana University’s Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind.

He qualified in the 400 individual medley in a time of 4 minutes, 24.52 seconds and in the 200 individual medley in 2:03.26.

While a few SHP alumni have qualified for the Olympic Trials in the past, Poplawski is the first to qualify while still a student. The Olympic Trials will be held in June at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Photo Courtesy of Seton Hall Prep