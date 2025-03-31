Seton Hall Prep swimmers earn Super Essex Conference honors

By on Comments Off on Seton Hall Prep swimmers earn Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The following Seton Hall Prep swimmers earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors:

First Team

  • 200-yard freestyle – junior Alex Buftea.
  • 200 individual relay – senior Connor O’Neill.
  • 50 freestyle – freshman Bryan Dos Santos.
  • 500 freestyle – senior Kyle Phillips.
  • 100 backstroke – senior Karl Burghardt.
  • 200 medley relay – O’Neill, Dos Santos, junior Sean Clark and sophomore Ryan Pelosi.
  • 200 freestyle relay – Dos Santos, Pelosi, Burghardt and Buftea.
  • 400 freestyle relay – Phillips, Burghardt, O’Neill and Buftea.

Second Team

  • 50 freestyle – Pelosi.

 

  

Seton Hall Prep swimmers earn Super Essex Conference honors added by on
View all posts by Jeff Goldberg →