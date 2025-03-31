Seton Hall Prep swimmers earn Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The following Seton Hall Prep swimmers earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors:
First Team
- 200-yard freestyle – junior Alex Buftea.
- 200 individual relay – senior Connor O’Neill.
- 50 freestyle – freshman Bryan Dos Santos.
- 500 freestyle – senior Kyle Phillips.
- 100 backstroke – senior Karl Burghardt.
- 200 medley relay – O’Neill, Dos Santos, junior Sean Clark and sophomore Ryan Pelosi.
- 200 freestyle relay – Dos Santos, Pelosi, Burghardt and Buftea.
- 400 freestyle relay – Phillips, Burghardt, O’Neill and Buftea.
Second Team
- 50 freestyle – Pelosi.