Seton Hall Prep swimming team falls in state tournament, finishes 11-1 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team lost a very tough 86-84 decision to Delbarton in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state tournament.

It was their Pirates’ first loss of the season, as they ended the season at 11-1.

SHP won four of 11 races.

The following are the SHP winners in the meet: