Seton Hall Prep swimming team falls in state tournament, finishes 11-1 season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team lost a very tough 86-84 decision to Delbarton in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public state tournament.
It was their Pirates’ first loss of the season, as they ended the season at 11-1.
SHP won four of 11 races.
The following are the SHP winners in the meet:
- 200-yard freestyle: junior Alexander Buftea, 1 minute, 44.80 seconds.
- 500 freestyle: Buftea, 4:49.70.
- 100 backstroke: senior Karl Burghardt, 54.03 seconds.
- 100 breaststroke: senior Connor O’Neill, 59.27.