Seton Hall Prep swimming team splashes to Essex County championship

NEW PROVIDENCE/WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team traveled to Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence to participate in the Essex County/Super Essex Conference Swimming Championships on Monday, Jan. 20. Scoring 307 points, the Pirates won the title as they continued their dominance since the 1980s. Their winning speed in all their races is a badge of honor that they take seriously. Under new head coach Christopher Boyle, the Pirates’ approach and intensity remained the same as they won seven races, placed second twice and were third in four races.

“I could not be more proud of how these guys swam today,” said Boyle. “We graduated a lot of great swimmers, so today was all about scoring points in as many races as possible. They went above and beyond what was asked of them.”

The list of SHP champions are:

200-yard freestyle: junior Alex Buftea, 1 minute, 43.35 seconds.

200-yard individual medley: senior Connor O’Neill, 1:56.53.

500-yard freestyle: Buftea, 4:53.49.

100-yard backstroke: senior Karl Burghardt, 54.85 seconds.

200-yard medley relay: Burghardt, O’Neill, freshman Bryan Dos Santos, sophomore Ryan Pelosi, 1:38.52.

200-yard freestyle relay: Dos Santos, Pelosi, Buftea, senior George Peralvo, 1:29.26.

400-yard freestyle relay: Burghardt, O’Neill, Buftea, senior Kyle Phillips, 3:15.07.

The Pirates defeated Millburn, 128-29, on Thursday, Jan. 23, as they won 10 races and completed the SEC–American Division with a 9-0 record.

The next day, the Pirates defeated Holmdel, 97-73, as they won seven races. They improved their overall record to 11-0.