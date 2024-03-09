Seton Hall Prep swimming team wins 3 relay events at state Meet of Champs

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team ended another great season, participating in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Meet of Champions, which was held at Gloucester County Institute of Technology in Sewell over the weekend. The Pirates swept the three relay events, all in school-record fashion, and had a second-place finish.

The following are SHP results:

200-yard freestyle relay – first place – 1 minute, 24.88 seconds – senior Richard Poplawski, junior Karl Burghardt, senior Aryan Kapoor and senior Cormac Rouse.

200-yard medley relay – first place – 1:32.03 – Burghardt, Kapoor, Poplawski and Rouse.

400-yard free relay – first place – 3:04.31 – Rouse, senior Owen Ripley, Kapoor and Poplawski.

100-yard butterfly – second place – school-record 48.16 – Poplawski.

50-yard freestyle – seventh place – 21.37 – Rouse.

Following the meet, Rouse said, “It hasn’t hit me that the high school swimming season is over. We never thought we would have it this good, but we absolutely had to go out the right way and we did it today together.”

The 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay and Poplawski in the butterfly, all earned all-American status from the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association.