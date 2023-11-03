Seton Hall Prep tops Hun in regular season finale, Eddie Krupski named to All-American game

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team closed out its regular season portion of its schedule with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Hun on Monday, Oct. 23, to raise its record to 15-2-1 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange.

Trailing 2-0, senior Eddie Krupski scored on a penalty kick with 29:54 left in the second half to cut the Hun lead to 2-1. Then 6:29 later, junior Lucas Mendes tied the score on an unassisted goal, his 10th of the season. With 6:35 left, Krupski scored his second goal of the game and it was his 24th of the season, on an assist by junior Benjamin Mills, giving the Pirates a 3-2 lead.

The Pirates, seeded No. 2, were scheduled to host No. 10 seed Hudson Catholic on Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” North state tournament. On Friday, Oct. 27, it was announced that Eddie Krupski was selected to play for the East Team in the 13th annual High School All-American Game on Dec. 9, at Wando High School in Charleston, S.C. When asked about his selection, Krupski said, “It is awesome to be selected for this game and be among many great players from across the country. It’s an incredible milestone in my career. This honor would not be possible without the hard work and dedication from the coaches and my teammates that allowed me to get better every day.”

SHP head coach Marty Berman said, “I am so proud of Eddie and so happy for him and his family. Being named to the All-American game is a great honor for him and for the Seton Hall Prep soccer program. For the past four years, Eddie has represented our school so well on and off the field, and he is very deserving of this and other accolades he has received. Participating in the All-American game is a testament to the incredible skill he has displayed on the field, as well as all the hard work he has put in to reach this level.”